30th Annual Great Black Hills Duck Race landlocked this year

The 30th Annual Great Black Hills Duck Race will not be taking place on Rapid Creek this year, instead, the rubber duckies will be landlocked at Sioux Park.

The high, fast-moving waters of Rapid Creek has deemed it unsafe for this year's duck race.

Instead, there will be a land-based duck race this Sunday at Sioux Park.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and will feature activities for all ages as well as vendors.

At 2 p.m, they will drop approximately 16,000 rubber duckies that will be competing for $25,000 in prizes and a chance to win $1 million dollars.

"We've had to do this once before in 2015," said Shawn Powers with Children's Miracle Network, Regional Health."The creek levels were not conducive to the race that year too and we did something very similar with Hardrockers football and we had a lot of fun with it and lets us continue to hold the event, not miss a year and just do it a little bit differently."

All proceeds from this event will go to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospital and will stay 100% local. There is still time to purchase ducks, for more information you can visit 30th Annual Great Black Hills Duck Race