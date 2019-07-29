Hardrockers dive in to 30th Annual Great Black Hills Duck Race

The 30th Annual Great Black Hills Duck Race looked a little different this year as rubber ducks were released on concrete versus in water.

Members of the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers football team dive into a pile of rubber ducks. (KOTA TV)

A stream of 16,000 yellow rubber ducks were released at Sioux Park Stadium Sunday afternoon to help raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.

Normally, the rubber ducks are released into Rapid Creek but because of the high water levels this year, it was deemed unsafe.

Instead, 30 members of the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers football team dived into the pile of ducks. The Hardrockers selected a duck and completed an obstacle course with tasks like riding on small bikes, jumping over hurdles and kicking a goal into a soccer net.

For the last few years, Kimberly Pates and her two sons have made it a tradition to get involved in the duck race.

"It is absolutely amazing to be able to do this as a family.It's quality time spent with each other and helping the community and helping the Black Hills all at the same time," Pates said.

Children's Miracle Network Program Director Shawn Powers says in the past the duck race has earned more than $100,000 to help the children.