3 teens killed in crash near Woonsocket

Authorities say three teenagers were killed in a three-vehicle crash in east-central South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash happened Saturday night near Woonsocket.

The three boys, ages 14 to 15, were passengers in an Oldsmobile Alero. All died at the scene. The 14-year-old boy who was driving suffered serious injuries.

Authorities say the Alero was eastbound on South Dakota 34 and was preparing to turn north onto South Dakota 37. The car collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was westbound on Highway 34. The Alero spun and collided with a Chevrolet Impala that was at a stop sign.

The 46-year-old woman who was driving the Trailblazer also suffered serious injuries. The two people in the Impala were not hurt.

Names of the victims were not released.

