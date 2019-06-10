3 people shot, one fatally, in Sioux Falls altercation

Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Sioux Falls as a homicide after one of the men injured died from his injuries.

Police are still looking for three persons of interest in the shooting, which took place Saturday on the 100 block of North Cliff Avenue.

Forty-two-year-old Larry Carr Jr. was one of the three people shot and injured in the shooting. Capt. Blaine Larsen of the Sioux Falls Police Department says Carr died from his injuries Monday morning.

Another man who was shot in the head remains hospitalized, while a third who was shot in the torso was released from the hospital.

Detectives believe the shooter is 34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith.

Larsen said a group of eight people gathered outside the apartment on Cliff Avenue Saturday afternoon. Investigators believe they may have been meeting in connection to some sort of altercation that took place the night before, though the exact reason for the gathering remains unclear.

Eventually, Smith walked out of the apartment building and opened fire. Larsen said Smith then got into a car and was driven away from the scene.

Smith is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, weighing around 207 pounds. Larsen said he is not from Sioux Falls. He was driven from the shooting in a 2000 Buick Park Avenue with South Dakota license plate 1AP416.

Larsen identified the driver of the getaway car as 30-year-old Martece Arielle Saddler. She is Smith’s sister. Saddler lives in Sioux Falls, and is described as a black woman standing 5’4” tall and weighing about 225 pounds.

A third person of interest is 22-year-old Christina Haney, described as a black woman about 5’6” tall weighing 145 pounds. Police say she was also at the scene of the shooting. Police said they're looking for a 2007 White Mercedes GL driven by Haney with dealer plates in the window.

Police are also looking for a 2000 Blue Ford F-150 Supercab, South Dakota license plate 1T5565.

Police believe all the suspects have left the area.

Larsen said drugs were involved, though it is unclear if they were the primary factor in the shooting.

