3 new deaths due to COVID-19, one in Pennington County

Three more deaths have been reported related to COVID-19, one of them in Pennington County.

Pennington now has 13 of the state’s 87 deaths. Minnehaha County has 56, followed by Pennington, then Beadle with six, Brown with two, and one each in Buffalo, Faulk, Jackson, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Meade, Todd and Union counties.

Pennington added seven new confirmed infections in the last 24-hour report timeframe. The county has 482 of the state’s 6,479 cases. There were 60 new positive cases across the state.

Active cases went up 19, now at 800. However, hospitalizations are down to just 79 people.

