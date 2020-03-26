3 more escapees from Pierre are back in custody

Three more of the women who escaped from a minimum security facility in Pierre are back in custody.

Inmates Carly Schoneman, Alice Richards and Kayla Lamont were apprehended in Pierre Wednesday night.

Inmates Philomene Boneshirt and Sylvia Red Leaf remain on escape status.

Monday, nine inmates walked out of the state’s facility. Early Tuesday morning Samantha Waters was captured in Rapid City and Tuesday, three others were apprehended on the Crow Creek Reservation; Kelsey Flute, Jordan Wakeman and Pamela Miller.

The women were in the same unit that another inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was in. The escapee caught in Rapid City was reportedly tested for the virus because the women might have been in close contact. There is no word on the results of that test.

