3 men rescued after being stranded in Pennington County

Three people are safe after being rescued from a remote area by Pennington County deputies, and search and rescue team members.

A spouse of one of the men called about 8 p.m. Thursday to say her husband should have returned from the area of Ditch Creek Road and Six Mile Road.

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the man suffered from a medical condition and lacked water and food. He was with a companion and a friend who had gone out to help dig out their vehicle.

By about 11 p.m., rescuers found the three men a little over three quarters of a mile east of the intersection in a second stranded vehicle.

Two Pennington County Deputies and eight members of Pennington County Search & Rescue were involved in the rescue.