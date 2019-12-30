3 men are dead following Sunday shooting in Rapid City

Police released the names of the two men killed in a shooting on the south side of Rapid City Sunday night. A third man died from a health-related issue complicated by the incident.

A Rapid City man was shot and killed by police after he reportedly killed another man at a Minnesota Street apartment. (KOTA TV)

David Iron Horse, 64, was reportedly shot and killed by 29-year-old Patrick Alden at an apartment on the 800 block of East Minnesota Street. Alden was then killed by police after he reportedly fired on officers responding to the initial shooting. Iron Horse and Alden are both from Rapid City.

Around 5 p.m., police were called to the apartment complex to investigate a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers heard more shots, some directed at them, from the second floor of an apartment. A police patrol vehicle was hit at least once.

As police were in a stairwell to the second floor, they encountered a man armed with a rifle. That man, Alden, was shot and killed by Rapid City Officer Garret Mastin. Police then found the victim, Iron Horse, in the apartment building hallway.

Two elderly people who were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting were able to escape. A while later, police found one of them, 81-year-old Thomas Trout, dead in a nearby car. Police believe he suffered a health-related problem complicated by the shooting.

“There’s no question in my mind that the brave actions of our officers helped save lives,” says Assistant Chief of Police Don Hedrick. “This was an active shooter situation, and the gunman’s actions made it clear that he was intent on harming others. The community should be aware that our officers stand ready to combat any threat to public safety, and that’s just what happened during this intense situation.

“Additionally, we’re extremely thankful for the high level of interagency support that helped mitigate the threat of this active shooter, and in the ensuing investigation. The collective sympathies of the Rapid City Police Department go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy,” Hedrick said.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Mastin, a three-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in any officer-involved shooting.

