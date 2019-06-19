3 injured in crash involving National Guard truck near Mitchell

Three people were hurt when an Illinois-based National Guard truck crashed into a semi truck near Mitchell.

The accident took place just after 7 a.m. on Highway 37 about two miles north of town.

According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety Spokesman Tony Mangan, the National Guard vehicle pulled onto Highway 37 from National Guard Road, when it collided with a northbound Poet Energy semi truck hauling liquid CO2 (carbon dioxide).

Mangan says two military personnel in the National Guard truck and the driver of the Poet truck were all taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The National Guard truck involved is from an Illinois-based unit, Mangan says. The unit was in the Black Hills for the annual Golden Coyote training exercise.

Authorities are investigating whether any of the carbon dioxide from the truck's tank trailer leaked.

Davison County Emergency Management Director Jeff Bathke says liquid carbon dioxide is a non-hazardous material. He says very little fuel spilled from either vehicle, and there is no danger to the public