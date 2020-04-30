3 guns stolen during vehicle burglaries in Rapid City

Rapid City police report that three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the last week.

Wednesday night, a vehicle burglary was reported on the 1700 block of Eglin Street (Rushmore Crossing). A handgun kept in the driver's side door was missing. The owner left the windows partially rolled down.

Tuesday, a person went to the Public Safety Building to report that a pickup on the 2400 block of Judy Avenue was burglarized and an AR-15 style rifle was stolen; along with two loaded magazines. Police say there were no signs of forced entry.

Saturday morning, another vehicle burglary was reported; this time on the 800 block of Eglin Street. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle that didn't show any signs of forced entry.

"Responsible gun ownership starts with being accountable for a firearm at all times," said Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Department's community relations specialist. "Vehicles make terrible gun safes. Never leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle. If you must store a firearm in a vehicle, ensure the vehicle and firearm are properly secured."

