3 employees at Tally's and Delmonico test positive for COVID-19

The owner of Tally’s Silver Spoon and Delmonico Grill issued a statement on Thursday, saying three employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Benjamin Klinkel, owner and chef at Tally’s and Delmonico, said all of the employees at both establishments are being notified of anyone reporting symptoms via group communication. Employees are also instructed not to go into work with any symptoms and to be symptom-free for a minimum of 72 hours if any symptoms are observed.

Both Tally’s and Delmonico stated that a protocol is in place and have a plan. The front door of Delmonico's has a sign that says, "We will regrettably be closed until Tuesday, May 26. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you soon." The front door of Tally's has a sign that says, "For the health and safety of the community and our staff, we will be open for curbside and delivery only, starting Thursday 5-12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday."

Klinkel also said in the statement that both Tally’s and Delmonico are adhering to CDC guidelines for being open, including a requirement that all employees must wear a mask while in the building. Temperatures are also monitored as employees clocked in and employees are to report of any symptoms to management. A regular schedule for sanitation of all contact surfaces in the dining room as well as the kitchen and bathrooms are strictly adhered to.

Lastly, management will provide compensation equal or greater than unemployment compensation until the payroll protection plan funds have been exhausted so employees are not pressured to be at work. Employees have also been given the opportunity to evaluate their living situations individually and decide if they would like to return to work.