28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health reports that there are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour report time-frame.

This brings the state to 240 with four deaths. The two deaths Friday have not been added to the state DOH tally yet.

The spread of the virus continues in Minnehaha County where 104 people were sickened. There are no new cases West River and the number of counties with the virus remains at 31.

in Wyoming, there are 197 people in 17 counties infected with COVID-19. These are mostly in Laramie, Fremont and Teton counties. Sheridan has 12 while Johnson has eight, Campbell has six, and Cook has one.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the South Dakota Department of Health or the Wyoming Department of Health.