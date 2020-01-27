27th annual "Taste of Spearfish" is the biggest yet

Northern Hills restaurants set up shop for one night in the Queen City to show off the best of their establishments.

The 27th annual Taste of Spearfish brought in a record number of restaurants this year according to Melissa Barth, the executive director for the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce.

From unique twists on mac and cheese, a popular Mexican restaurant, and desserts, as Spearfish continues to grow and is offering what Barth believes the younger generation is wanting when looking for a place to call home.

"The upcoming generation and our upcoming leaders like to find a community that has what they want then they start to figure out how they can make a living there. To have all these offerings for these generations, there is something for everyone in Spearfish," Says, Melissa Barth, Executive Director, Spearfish Chamber of Commerce

Barth also said that Spearfish is the restaurant hub of the hills.