26th annual Arts Festival kicks off before Buffalo Roundup

The 26th annual Arts Festival is hosted by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks at Custer State Park in addition to the annual Buffalo Roundup.

There will be more than 125 artists and craft exhibits, offering entertainment for the entire family.

Lydia Austin, the Interpretive Programs Manager, organizes the event every year and loves seeing everyone having fun.

"About 26 years ago, they realized that we're having all of these folks coming out to the park and we needed to create something to do," Austin said about the festival's timing during the Buffalo Roundup. "It is the quieter time and so we created the arts festival and it's kind of just taken off."

The Arts Festival will begin today and run through Saturday. A state park license is required Thursday and Saturday, but there is no cost to attend the festival on Friday.

