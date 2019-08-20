The nights may be cooling down, but hot rods are about to heat up the Black Hills.

Classic cars will soon be rolling into Deadwood for the 25th annual Kool Deadwood Nites.

The event, one of Deadwood's largest annual events, will kick into full gear on Thursday.

From thousands of classic cars, to live music on Main Street, motorheads and casual spectators alike have the chance to get an up-close look at the different vehicles, as well as attend car auctions.

The executive director of the visitor's bureau, Lee Harstad, says there are about 800 to 900 hundred registered cars, but he expects to see even more roll through the historic mining town.

"What makes Kool of Deadwood nites so special is not only the cars but all the people. It's like a network of friends that come together for just a really superb weekend here in town, and there is going to be something for everybody," says Harstad.

Organizers expect large crowds, so the city will offer free parking and shuttle services. People can park at Akela Spa on Highway 14A, and then board a shuttle to the area.