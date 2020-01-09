$25K reward offered in efforts to find missing Manderson men

The search for two Manderson men continues and now the Oglala Sioux Tribe is offering a $25,000 reward in an effort to find them.

Robert Kills Enemy, 23, and Vincent Little Dog, 25, have been missing since Dec. 28 from north of Manderson. Kills Enemy is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Little Dog is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 125 pounds.

Daily searches have been conducted in an effort to find the two. About 70 volunteers, as well as the OST and Pennington County sheriff’s offices were involved.

Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Emergency Management director Steve Wilson says Kills Enemy and Little Dog are presumed dead.

Anyone with information on the men can call Willene Kills Enemy at 605-899-0924 or Garfield Steele at 605-407-8361.

