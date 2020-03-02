$25,000 reward offered in Sioux Falls pizza delivery murder

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; in conjunction with the Sioux Falls Police Department; announce a reward Friday of up to $15,000 for information related to a homicide of a pizza delivery employee in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

In addition to the ATF reward, Domino’s Pizza is offering up to $10,000 from various franchises across the U.S.

Bonhorst had just delivered a pizza to a home when he was shot and killed. Witnesses say they saw a man in light-colored clothing run away from the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 or call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

Tipsters can also send information to ATF anonymously via the mobile Reportit app, which is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. For quick access, text ATFSTP to 63975 and follow the link to create an anonymous report.

