2020's NDAA will help military be "competitive with private sector," says Sen. Inhofe

The 2020 Fiscal Year's National Defense Authorization Act includes wins for the president and military members, according to Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK).

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) speaks about the 2020 NDAA. (Source: Gray DC)

"The biggest and most important bill every year is the Defense Authorization Act," said Inhofe.

The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said he was concerned up until last week that the Democrat-controlled House would not pass the bill in time for the December deadline.

"It's a relief, because if we'd had this conversation just a week ago, I'd be hesitant to say we've got this thing ready to pass," Inhofe said.

The NDAA has been implemented every year for 58 years, Inhofe said. This year's additions include a variety of benefits for military members and their families.

"We're trying to enhance the opportunities of people trying to make a military career." Inhofe said.

Military members will receive a 3.1% pay raise. The bill also includes the elimination of the "Widow's Tax" that had cost families their benefits, better parental leave and housing accommodations.

Another highlight of the NDAA for 2020 is money allocated towards President Trump's "Space Force." Inhofe said the "Space Force" will help the United States once again surpass Russia and China in advances in that area.

The president will soon be able to sign the final NDAA report to enact the changes into law.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.