2019 prisoner transport bus

The new vehicle is replacing the 2009 model that had more than 400 thousand miles on it.

The updated bus, carries 40 people, and inside, there are regular seating and segregation cells, which allows officers to keep everyone safe.

This will be one of the sheriff's office's two buses.

This provides them with a sense of security that if one bus breaks down they can still take their two weekly trips across the state.

Captain Marty Graves says it's very important to have new equipment with updated technology and safety features.

"We have to move people and we move in the area of about seven-thousand inmates across the state in a year. So it's good to have new equipment," says Graves.

The last time they received a new bus was back in 2014.

Graves hopes they can now start a five year bus rotation.