2019 is one for the record books with moisture

: Days like this, with sunshine, were hard to come by this year, a year that could stand in the record books for decades!

Rapid City and a few others end the year near 32 inches of moisture, with Mt. Rushmore making it a rough year for tourists, with a record near 39 inches!

2019 Moisture Totals

31.74" Rapid City

32.17" Pactola Dam

31.47" Interior

38.99" Mt. Rushmore

But the year started with COLD! February was bitter cold and the 3rd Coldest in Rapid City, followed by May also 3rd Coldest and October the 5th coldest in town, and actually the coldest on record for the airport.

Average temperatures

10.0° February - 3rd Coldest

48.4° May - 3rd Coldest

41.0° October - 5th Coldest

February also brought us the first of EIGHT major snowstorms of the year! Rapid City saw a combined total of nearly 10 inches, with widely varying totals in the hills and plains.

February snow, 2019

4.7" Rapid City February 7

5.2" Rapid City February 15

Then the first of our spring storms hit in March, with just 5 inches in Rapid City, but a foot and a half for parts of the Hills and the plains, resulting in ice dams and flooding later in the month for the White River!

Blizzard March 13-14, 2019

5" Rapid City

18" Black Hills

18" near Kadoka

The next blizzard hit 4 weeks later with a foot of snow in Rapid City and 30 inches in the northern Hills

Blizzard April 10-12, 2019

11.5" Rapid City

30" Terry Peak

A rare late-May storm was a mix of rain and snow, and while Rapid City saw just over 3 inches, the west side of town was hit with a foot of snow and parts of the Hills two feet of snow. The combined rain and snow gave us the third wettest May on record.

Winter Storm May 20-22, 2019

3.5" Rapid City

12.5" West Rapid City

25.0" Rockerville

3rd wettest May in Rapid City

The first of the Fall season storms hit early in October and put an end to the fall colors in Spearfish Canyon. Rapid City topped out just under 5 inches with another foot in the northern hills.

Winter Storm October 9, 2019

4.6" Rapid City

11.7" Lead

And just in time to disrupt end-of-Thanksgiving travel plans, our Thanksgiving blizzard shut down I-90 and the airport, first with freezing drizzle followed by over a foot of snow in Rapid City and 30 inches in the northern hills, again. This storm also set a record for the snowiest November in Rapid City.

Blizzard November 29-30, 2019

15.9" Rapid City

30.0" Lead

Snowiest November in Rapid City

The combination of snowmelt and record rain led to record flooding in May! Philip experienced the worst flooding ever seen on the Bad River on May 22. Additional heavy rains a week later brought flooding to Keystone and Rapid City. Then isolated summer storms with 6 inches of rain brought severe flooding on French Creek into the heart of Custer. A week later more storms brought flash flooding to much of Oglala Lakota County.

May Flooding

May 22 Bad River Philip, SD

May 28 Battle Creek Keystone, SD

May 31 Rapid Creek Rapid City

August 2 French Creek Custer, SD

August 11 Oglala Lakota County