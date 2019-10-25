2019 Halloween trends

Halloween is less than a week away, and the days are winding down if you want to get your hands on a fun costume.

This Halloween season, there are a handful of hip costume trends.

One of the most popular costumes for younger kids? Characters from the show Paw Patrol.

When it comes to the top costumes for teens and adults, video game Fortnite has been a hit, and the general manager of the Rushmore Mall says those costumes flew off the shelves at Spirit Halloween.

Some other costumes taking center stage don't require a lot of pieces and are easy to take on and off.

"My costume is perfect. It's just one dress that all there is to it. The only thing I added was earrings. So simple. Very comfortable. If it's a little chilly out, you might need to throw on a long sleeve shirt may be even underneath your costume, and you're ready to go," says the general manager of the Rushmore Mall, Sandy Brockhouse.

When picking out your costume, it's important to remember that if you do get a dark-colored outfit, make sure you have something bright so that people can see still you at night.