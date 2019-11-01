2019 Black Hills Craft Beer Week

Thanksgiving is not the only thing to look forward to this month, Black Hills Craft Beer Week is kicking off November with a bang.

Dakota Point Brewing is releasing a brand new beer in honor of Black Hills Craft Beer Week.

The craft beer scene here in the Black Hills has grown very popular over the years because of places like Crow Peak Brewing Company, Dakota Point Brewing and many more.

So why not celebrate it?

All this week, Nov. 1-9, breweries around the Black Hills will be the celebrating all things craft beer. Some will have events, specials, and parties. Dakota Point is even releasing a new brew and it all culminates with the largest beer festival in the state: Mountain West Beer Fest. Every year beer lovers unite and look forward to what's in store.

"Craft beer drinkers and just beer drinkers in general have more and better choices now then they've ever had and to see that grow and change has just been really cool to be a small part of that and we're really looking forward to what the future holds and what kind of creations all these guys are going to come up with next," said Dave Eddy, co-founder and head brewer of Dakota Point Brewing."

Black Hills Craft Beer Week kicks off with a Rare Beer Festival at the Independent Ale House Nov. 2. If you're 21 and over you can sip and celebrate your way through the city. The week is sure to include good times and great beers.