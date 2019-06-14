2 women arrested in connection with Sioux Falls shooting

Two women have been arrested in Idaho in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide stemming from a social media dispute.

The women are reportedly material witnesses in a June 8 homicide.

In a post on its Facebook page, Madison County Sheriff's Office in Rexburg, Idaho says Christina Haney, 22, and Martece Saddler, 30, were arrested and are custody.

Warrants for Saddler and Haney were issued Monday after three men were shot and one of them died.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant for murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, and aggravated assault was issued for 34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith.

