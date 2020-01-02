2 snowmobilers dead after avalanche in northwestern Montana

Montana officials have released the names of two snowmobilers who died in a New Year's Day avalanche.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Jade Green and 26-year-old Lowell Grosvold were buried under several feet of snow in the Dinah Lake area northwest of Seeley Lake. A third person was caught in the slide but was able to escape and call 911.

Search and rescue teams battled winds of up to 60 mph. An avalanche warning had been issued for the area on Wednesday and continued Thursday after up to 2 1/2 feet of snow fell in the area over the previous 48 hours.

