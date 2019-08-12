2 pistols reportedly stolen from Rapid City pawn shop

Police are looking for two suspects who broke into a pawn shop on the 400 block of East North Street early Saturday morning.

The suspects were captured on store surveillance video. One is armed with a bat and is seen breaking the glass door to the pawn shop. He then broke a glass counter, taking at least two pistols.

The man with the bat was wearing a dark flannel jacket, black pants and a dark colored hat. The other suspect had a white sweatshirt, tan pants and a black backpack.

The police are working the shop’s management to get an inventory of all the items taken.

