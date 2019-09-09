2 people in South Dakota have vaping-related illness

South Dakota now has two confirmed cases of vaping-related illness, according to the state epidemiologist.

The two are in the 20- to 24-year-old range. The state did not release where these people live.

There are now 33 states with reported cases of severe respiratory illness from e-cigarettes.

Patients typically experienced respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain, and may also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or fatigue.

“We will work with patients and healthcare providers to collect information to inform the national outbreak investigation and help CDC identify the cause of these illnesses,” Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said in a release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals consider not using e-cigarette products while the investigation is ongoing. People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns.

Regardless of the ongoing investigation, people who use e-cigarette products should not buy these products off the street and should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer, such as illicit THC products. E-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.

The South Dakota QuitLine offers free coaching to quit tobacco and vaping product use. South Dakotans can enroll in the program by calling 1.866.SD QUITS or by visiting SDQuitLine.com.

To learn more about the national investigation visit CDCs website page Electronic Cigarettes.

