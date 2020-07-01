2 more COVID-19 deaths reported; 62 new infections in South Dakota

For the second day in a row, Pennington County just added five new COVID-19 cases. Statewide there were 62 new infections.

The state now has 6,826 COVID-19 cases; with the active number continuing to hover around 800. Recoveries have increased to 5,933.

You can look at more detailed information by going to the South Dakota Department of Health website.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

