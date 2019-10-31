2 killed in home explosion near Wagner

Authorities say two people are dead after a home explosion near Wagner.

According to the Wagner Police Department, an adult woman and a child died in Wednesday's explosion.

The home was located on tribal land at Wagner North Housing just north of town, authorities say.

Police say two people were injured in the explosion. The extent of their injuries is still unclear.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Police initially said they suspect it was caused by a propane link.

KSFY News has heard concerns from other residents in the area that other houses in the area were connected to the propane line of the home that exploded. Yankton Sioux Tribal Plaza and Propane, the company that provides propane to homes in the area, said that is not the case.

Original story:

Authorities have confirmed an explosion at a home roughly one mile north of Wagner Wednesday afternoon.

Wagner Police said the home is located on tribal land at Wagner North Housing. Police suspect a propane leak may have caused the explosion but have yet to officially confirm.

Police could not confirm if anyone was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

