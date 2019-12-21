2 arrested in separate car vs. child, two hit-and-run crashes with 3 kids in SUV

Police arrested a man and a woman for their alleged involvement in hit-and-run tears throughout the north side of town.

According to Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) sergeant Ryan Phillips, RCPD arrested Rachel Pumpkinseed, 22, and 35-year-old Cody Schwahn after they tried to flee when they crashed their gray Chevrolet Trailblazer into two cars in Rushmore Mall's east parking lot at roughly 1 PM on Saturday.

Police managed to stop the SUV and detained both subjects before they could escape.

The driver, Pumpkinseed, was charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of DUI. Schwahn was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

Police also took three unsecured juvenile passengers into custody. One child had a small scratch on their chin, but the other children suffered no injuries.

It is unknown if the adults or owners of the other involved vehicles had been injured in the crashes.

According to PCSO sergeant Billy Davis started the search for the subjects started within the hour after Pumpkinseed had allegedly hit a 4-year-old boy on Elkhorn Lane a few miles away.

Paramedics dispatched to the neighborhood to treat the injured child for minor injuries. He did not need to be transferred to Rapid City Regional Hospital.

The SUV's front exterior suffered moderate damage in the collisions.

RCPD has turned the case over to PCSO, who will continue to investigate the incidents.