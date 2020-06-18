2 West River men sent to federal prison in meth cases

In separate federal cases, Rapid City and Sturgis men are sentenced for distributing methamphetamine.

Christopher Yellow Eagle, 40 of Rapid City, was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison after a scheme to distribute methamphetamine in western South Dakota. He had earlier pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

The conspiracy began around the summer of 2014. Yellow Eagle obtained meth from several sources and then distributed it in Rapid City, Kyle and Wanblee. Prosecutors say he distributed between 1.5 to 5 kilograms of meth.

In another drug case, Dustin Island, a 40-year-old man from Sturgis, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

During a search of Island's home in June 2019, police found 119 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm