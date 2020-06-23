15th annual Guns & Hoses is underway

For the fifteenth year, Rapid City police officers and firefighters kicked off a friendly rivalry to benefit those in need.

The Guns and Hoses blood drive is underway at the Rushmore Mall.

Brittany Sigel, the donor recruitment manager for Vitalant, says that over 50% of their blood drives have been canceled due to the COVID pandemic. On top of that, the summer months typically bring a drop in blood donations.

Currently, the Fire Department and Police Department each have 7 wins to their name -- and this year's winner will get some bragging rights over their first responder family.

"Work hand in hand and be on the same team, and now we are opposing sides and trying to compete but in the long run we know it is the community that wins," Says, Sgt. Christian Sigel, RCPD