$1.5M Wyoming grant for coal research center may be extended

Wyoming officials say they may extend a $1.5 million state grant for a coal-research facility.

Energy Capital Economic Development requested an extension several months ago. The company plans to use the 2017 grant to develop a center for research into turning coal into a range of products with commercial and industrial uses.

The Gillette News-Record reports the extension recently approved by the Wyoming Business Council board would depend on a legal and staff review.

The Wyoming Business Council awarded the grant on the condition that the company complete its Advanced Carbon Products Innovation Center by June 2019.

Company CEO Phil Christopherson says the timeline "kind of stretched out" while the project increased in scope.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

