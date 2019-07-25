You couldn't of asked for a more perfect day for ice cream and if you happened to purchase a blizzard at Dairy Queen Thursday, you helped to make miracles in a young one's life.

Today is the 14th annual Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day. Participating Dairy Queens around the Black Hills region are donating one dollar or more worth of proceeds from day's Blizzard sales and Blizzard coupon sales to Children's Miracle Network. Everyone is invited to "Treat yourself to a Blizzard" as proceeds are going directly to support local sick and injured children.

"Each and everyday we get sick and hurt kids coming through the doors of our hospitals and they need support, they need the equipment, life saving equipment to help them with their care," said Shawn Powers with Children's Miracle Network, Regional Health. "They need comfort items like toys and games activities to help them while they're at the hospital. That helps them feel a little less like they're sick in the hospital and just all kinds of other things that need to support them in their care."

Since 1984, Dairy Queen has raised more then $125 million dollars for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.