14,500 face masks donated to Rapid City

For people who want to wear a mask during this caronavirus pandemic ... just finding one can be a challenge.

It just got a little easier here as Rapid City gets a donation of more than 14-thousand masks.

The masks come from the United STates Conference of Mayors and the L-A based company Bella Canvas.

The company is donating more than a million face masks across the country.

The city is working with the 211 Helpline Center to distribute the black cloth face masks.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says it's good to have them with masks in short supply and people wearing them more and more.

Allender says, "So this is something someone good just did to help out. So we're going to return that favor by giving these out to anyone who needs them."

211 Helpline Center Black Hills program coordinator Audrey Nordine says, "What 211 is doing is we're a centralized place for organizations to request masks and that's at helplinecenter.org/masks. That's serving as a purpose for a Rapid City non-profit, a human services agency to fill out our intake form and share how many masks that they need."

Nordine says individuals wanting masks can call 211 or Maker Space in the Northern Hills or go to Western Dakota Tech in the morning Monday through Friday.

