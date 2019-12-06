13 Pennington County businesses pass alcohol compliance check

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks on 13 Black Hills business; and they all passed.

The check was Nov. 25, in the area of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. Every store worker asked for identification and when the informant couldn’t provide it, they were turned away.

• Conoco – Highway 16, Rapid City

• The Gaslight – Main Street, Rockerville

• Country Inn Bar & Casino (AKA Three Forks Bar) – Highway 385, Hill City

• Chute Rooster – Chute Rooster Drive, Hill City

• Krull’s Market – East Main Street, Hill City

• Heart of the Hills Exxon – Main Street, Hill City

• Heart of the Hills West Conoco – Main Street, Hill City

• Silver Dollar Saloon – Highway 385, Hill City

• Dollar General – Main Street, Hill City

• Hill City Café – Main Street, Hill City

• Barlees – Swanzey Street, Keystone

• Keystone Country Store – 1st Street, Keystone

• Shipwreck Bar and Grill (AKA Shipwreck Lee’s) – Neck Yoke Road, Rapid City

People convicted of furnishing alcohol to a minor could be sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

