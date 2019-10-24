10 people arrested in Rapid City domestic violence sweep

Ten people were arrested in Rapid City Wednesday as part of a nationwide family violence warrants sweep.

Rapid City law enforcement agencies participated in a national effort to crack down on domestic violence. (photo courtesy Pennington County Sheriff's Office)

During the local sweep, 16 warrants were served. The charges ranged from simple assault domestic violence to aggravated domestic violence, and abuse of an elderly or disabled person. Other charges included failure to send child to school, resisting arrest and child support.

“The family violence sweep sends the message to offenders that no matter where they flee, we will work together to hold them accountable for their crimes,” Sgt. Jeromey Smith in the Sheriff’s Warrants Division, said in a release. “Prioritizing family violence not only protects victims, but can also break the cycle of violence and criminal activities.”

The local sweep team is made up of staff from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department as well as the state Department of corrections and Parole Services.

The annual domestic violence sweep grew out of an effort by a Washington County 17 years ago.

