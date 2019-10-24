10 people are behind bars after a domestic violence warrants sweep in Pennington County

Pennington County law enforcement cracks down on domestic violence by arresting people with warrants in a quick sweep. Ten people were arrested in one day.

Eleven law enforcement officers joined in the Clackamas sweep early Wednesday morning arresting 10 people on family violence charges.

The nationwide one-day sweep focuses on catching people with outstanding warrants during domestic violence awareness month.

"It's important for the victims of domestic violence to show that, to get their situations hopefully resolved and get those concerns reviewed in court," Sgt. Jeromey Smith with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division said.

Smith said the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is the only agency in the state taking part in this nationwide effort.

"Well, obviously I think it's great that we've come this far building those relationships and having those continuous training and conversations," Kristina Simmons, WAVI Development Director said.

However, she wishes to see the rest of the state get on board.

As someone who works with these victims on a daily basis, she said this sweep is a big step in the right direction for victims.

"There's some things they are going to have to work through. That fear and shame doesn't disappear overnight. It can take months it can take years sometimes," Simmons said.

Smith said Pennington County currently has more than 6,000 warrants out for people.

For domestic violence they reviewed 360 of them for the sweep.

Smith suggests if anyone has a warrant and does not want to be the next person arrested in a sweep, then go to the warrants window at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Smith said if someone wants to clear their name they can come in before 8 a.m. and see a judge by 10 a.m. and be done with the process.