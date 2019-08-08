1-year-old dies after being in hot car for over 9 hours

Police in eastern Nebraska say a 1-year-old child has died after being left all day in a hot vehicle.

The Columbus Telegram reports that the child was found dead Wednesday night in the back of a vehicle in Columbus. Police say the boy's 37-year-old mother mistakenly left the boy inside the vehicle in the parking lot of her workplace.

Columbus Police Capt. Todd Thalken says the child was in the vehicle from about 8 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. Thalken says the boy's death was a mistake, noting the woman had a daily routine that was disrupted Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of the child or his mother.

The National Weather Service says the high temperature in Columbus on Wednesday was 86 degrees (30 Celsius). Columbus is about 100 miles west of Omaha.