A 58-year-old biker is killed in a head-on crash with a car on West Highway 44 near Johnson Siding Friday afternoon.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the 76-year-old driver of the car crossed the centerline and hit the motorcycle. The driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver.