RCPD: pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run crash; suspect detained

Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the late evening hours on Friday.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a person in the area of East Boulevard North and E. North Street around 7:05 p.m. last night.

Medics attempted life-saving measures to the injured party after arriving on-scene. The pedestrian could not be resuscitated despite their efforts and was declared deceased at the scene.

Witness reports in the area led police to determine that the suspect's vehicle was a red Chevy Trailblazer. The truck was discovered shortly thereafter in a parking lot on 128 E. North Street. The red Chevy had noticeable damage to its front side and windshield.

Police also observed the suspected driver, 25-year-old Zachary Fegueroa of Rapid City, behind a business adjacent to the parking lot. A witness reported that Fegueroa had just ran from the area upon the officers' arrival.

Fegueroa was later located at 415 Spruce St. Police detained him and moved him to the Public Safety Building for questioning.

Fegueroa was placed under arrest for vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, hit-and-run and possession of marijuana after an interview and a DUI investigation.

RCPD will continue to investigate the incident.