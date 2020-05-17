Police: Gunman dead after killing 1, injuring 2 at Illinois motel

Rockford Police were engaged in an hours-long standoff with an active shooting suspect barricaded inside a Super 8 motel Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the motel shortly after midnight.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said they discovered a man was killed and two women were injured. The women were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motel was evacuated as the standoff ensued. Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect during the standoff.

Police wrote in a tweet at 6:44 a.m. CST that the suspect had been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

