The bike program at the Hope Center

The Hope Center is one of many local organizations helping those in need during these uncertain times.

And one program aims to put wheels on the ground, two at a time.

When a guest receives an employment opportunity, the Hope Center tries to make the commute to work a little easier by offering up bikes to use.

Many of the bikes are donated from community members, and the executive director Melanie Timm says the police department is instrumental in implementing this program.

Timm says a lot of the bikes need to be repaired, and volunteers have been helpful in making that happen, along with the work from one of their guests, Jon.

Jon says he started repairing bikes about two weeks ago, and so far, he's fixed at least twelve of them.

"A lot of them needed a lot of repairs; they weren't rideable. So when the bicycles started coming in, I knew what I wanted to do. So they're helping my people, so I wanted to help them help my people. By doing what I do to give my people good bicycles to ride," says Jon.

The Hope Center is accepting bike donations along with bike locks.