The Douglas School District is offering a bagged lunch program

The COVID-19 virus has caused schools across the nation to close. So the Douglas School District is offering free lunches for students who may not get a meal when school is out of session.

"We packed 1500 lunches. They meet all the nutritional requirements that are required by the food program," said the secretary for food service, Jennifer Garner.

The idea is to not only provide students with a meal but to make it easily accessible. That is why bus drivers are also stepping in to help.

"The kids. They need food. Those that are in need and can not get to our school to get it. So the bus drivers are going to drive to different designated areas to deliver food to the students," says a bus driver for the Douglas School District, Tammi Koch.

Four buses are sent out to different locations with 250 lunches each. There is also an area at Douglas middle school where people can drive up to get a meal.

"A lot of our students, their main meal is lunch here at school. And to be able to offer lunch to them and something nutritional. That's important to us," says Garner.

If schools are closed for longer than one week, the bagged lunch program will continue.

"So it's important for us to show them that we're still here for them and that they're going to get the food that they need to keep going," says Koch.

And even during this challenging time, staff says the best thing is for everyone to stick together.

"Reminds me of what our community was built on. That we're all there for each other, and we will stick together through all this," says Koch.

