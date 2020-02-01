Sturgis Crackerbarrel discussed Riot Boosting Laws

Many constituents participated and voiced their concerns to the legislators. One constituent asked why Governor Kristi Noem continues to pursue controversial bills like Riot Boosting Laws, and then uses large amount of tax payer dollars on lawsuits to fight the opponents; meanwhile, the state of South Dakota has no money to spend on rural ambulance or nursing homes.

However, Senator Cammack said the laws are needed because riots caused damage to North Dakota.

The next Crackerbarrel in Sturgis is on March 7th, from 9 to 11 in the morning.