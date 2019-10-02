South Dakota Department of Tourism and South Dakota Arts Council launches a social media campaign

A new social media campaign here in South Dakota has officially launched, thanks to a partnership between The South Dakota Department of Tourism and South Dakota Arts Council.

"State of Create" is a brand new social media campaign for the fall of 2019.

"We certainly know that there are much deeper stories to tell in South Dakota. Outside of things like Mount Rushmore or the Badlands. We look for this campaign to dig a little deeper into what makes South Dakota what it is today," says the public relations director of South Dakota Department of Tourism, Katlyn Richter.

The campaign is designed to showcase the relationship between tourism and the arts, and how the art scene can impact the greater community.

"People want to see and reflect what South Dakota is. They want that content of the arts," says president and CEO of Destination Rapid City, Dan Senftner.

"Coming to a place and experiencing something more than a tourist destination. It's about finding a connection to a place," says Richter.

Even though this year's summer tourism season got off to a slow start due to weather, Richter says this project has been in the works for a few months.

Whether you're a local or tourist and you see something that catches your eye, you should snap a photo and use the hashtag State of Create.

"Allowing people to tell our story for us and to showcase all there is to see and do in South Dakota," says Richter.

In the end, the main goal is to not only inspire tourists but to showcase the community.

"Brings more people, brings more excitement. Brings more generations. And that's what makes the difference," says Senftner.

The campaign will also feature muralists, illustrators, and local artists; heading to South Dakota to not only express their creativity but to get inspiration for future projects.