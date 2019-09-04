Signify Health breaks ground in Rapid City

Signify Health, a Dallas-based health services company, is expanding into Rapid City and broke ground on their new facility Wednesday.

Governor Kristi Noem, Rapid City Mayor Allender, Signify Health CEO Kyle Armbrester, and members of the community symbolically broke ground on the new project.

Signify Health provides in-home health services with a network of over 9,000 clinicians to support patients with complex needs. They recently signed a 10-year lease in Rapid City with Dream Design International for a new facility that they say will create over 300 new jobs in the Rapid City area by 2024.

Noem is excited for the expansion into South Dakota and any future growth. "This is another diverse opportunity for our state," she says. "Our economy needs to have some expansion, offer different types of jobs for different demographics. This will help us expand housing and opportunities for families coming into the state, give them an opportunity to be a part of a company that's growing."

There are currently 215 Signify Health employees at Ellsworth Air Force Base, but the space has reached maximum capacity and more space is needed. Elevate Rapid City Economic Development used the Opportunity Capture Fund in securing the new facility in Rapid City.

Signify Health CEO Kyle Armbrester is eager for the move to Rapid City and is focused on the well-being of the employees.

"The new location is expanding our footprint . . . we're creating a bunch of jobs, we've gone from 25, to 100, we're now at 220, with plans to take that closer to 400," he said. "We wanted it to be the right space. Our company is focused on improving the quality of life of individuals and the quality of life of our employees is really important as well."

Armbrester anticipates development being done in the first quarter of 2020, which is when they will move off of the air force base and into the new facility.

