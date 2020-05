IT'S TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK!

Share your favorite teacher with us for Teacher Appreciation Week! (MGN)

We want to hear about your favorite teacher, a teacher you miss, or a teacher that has impacted your life for the better.

Send us your photos and videos to KOTATV.COM/UGC, or by clicking here for a chance to give your favorite teacher a shoutout on the number one morning show in the Black Hills on Friday, May 8!

Entries are valid until 11:59 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020.