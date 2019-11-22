People who live outside Sturgis city limits can breathe a sigh of relief

Not receiving ambulance service has been a concern for people who live outside Sturgis city limits. But for now, they can breathe a sigh of relief.

Ambulance service outside Sturgis city limits has been extended for the next six months.

"Even if you are a citizen of the city and you're driving east on highway 34 or north on highway 79, and you have an accident, they won't respond," says Sturgis resident, Ross Lamphere.

The people of Meade County had until Nov. 18 to come up with $30,000 to cover the cost of the service for the past six months. In addition to a plan to provide service in the future.

"Create an ambulance district. We are well underway with that. We have petitions out," says Lamphere.

About 250 signatures are needed for this petition, and they already have that amount, but they want more people to get involved.

The deadline for the signatures is Dec. 20, and the issue can be taken to voters on March 23 of 2020.

"The ambulance district is probably the most equitable way to share the cost of continuing ambulance service for those outside the city of Strugis," says Ed Miller.

If the district is approved, Miller and Lamphere say it would cost $35-50 per household or business per year to fund the district.

"The last resort. If we didn't come up with a plan as citizens, the government wasn't going to do it. Neither was the city of Sturgis nor the county of Meade," says Miller.

If the district gets enough votes, community members plan to form the district immediately.

There are a number of locations in Sturgis where you can sign the petition like Foothills Seed, Johnson Real estate, and Bear Butte Valley Water.