One resident is hitting the streets to help others

Suicide is a public health problem nationwide. According to South Dakota suicide prevention in 2017, the state ranked sixth for the highest suicide rate in the United States.

As you're driving by the Omaha and West Boulevard intersection or by fifth and Omaha, you may notice a special someone standing outside sending a strong message.

Just a few weeks ago, Chris Cooper headed out to those intersections with a mission to help others in need.

"Kinda feeling a little bit down and usually helping people out makes me feel better. So instead of going for hikes like I normally do with some of my good friends, I decided to make some signs," says Mission 22 state leader, Chris Cooper.

Those signs are designed to catch the publics' attention about suicide and how they're not alone.

"I've struggled with thoughts of suicide in the past, and I know how much of an impact just one simple little gesture can make to somebody," says Cooper.

In his free time, Cooper heads out to the streets and spends four to five hours, holding up the sign to try and make a difference.

"Stand out in the cold for a few hours. And usually, cold dark times are when people usually need the message the most. And if it can brighten someone's day, it's worth it," says Cooper.

Cooper says he's not looking for recognition. All he wants from this is for people to understand that they're not alone.

"If you have a hard time, make to reach out to somebody. A lot of people care about you, and your story is not over," says Cooper.

If you or anyone you know needs help call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255