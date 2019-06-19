New program for graffiti artist

Get ready to get your creative juices flowing because the Dahl Center is offering a new class for adults called Graffiti Sisters.

Starting June 24th through the 28th graffiti classes will be offered to community members who are fourteen years and older.

During the class, participants will have the opportunity to hone their craft with spray paint as well as work on their signature style.

At the end of the class, students will put their skills to the test and show off their creations in Art Alley.

"It builds an identity in the community. It also strengthens community bonds because the more people that have positive outlets for their creative impulses the better it is for everybody," says Dahl Arts Center director of education, Stephen Branch.

The event is open to everyone no matter their skill level. Registration for the class can be completed online or at the Dahl Center.

